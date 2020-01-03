POCATELLO — Activities for January include our monthly luncheon, which will occur on Saturday at the Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave., at noon. We will have a potluck lunch followed by activities. Our monthly meeting will be held Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. at Monte Vista Hills Healthcare Center, 1701 Renee. The meeting this month will feature Jared Lundquist, a physical therapist speaking on the LSVT B.I.G. and L.O.U.D. programs for Parkinson's patients.
Our ongoing weekly activities include Poky4Parkys boxing classes, which occur at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 437 N. Sixth Ave., on Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. and Tuesdays and Fridays at 2:30 p.m. We also have a Move and Shout exercise class on Tuesdays at the Monte Vista Hills Healthcare Center at 1701 Renee Ave. at 5 p.m. A therapeutic dance class for those with movement disorders will be held on Thursdays starting Jan. 23 at 4 p.m. For more information, contact Spencer at 208-604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com or see our website at https://seimovdis.seimovdis.org.