POCATELLO — The monthly meeting of the Pocatello area Parkinson's support group will be held Monday at the Monte Vista Hills Healthcare Center, 1701 Renee in Pocatello at 11 a.m. The featured speaker will be Jared Lundquist, physical therapist, speaking on the benefits for Parkinson's patients of the LSVT BIG and LOUD programs.
Weekly activities will include our boxing exercise classes, which are held at the Pocatello Senior Citizens Center, 437 N. 6th on Monday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The boxing class will also be held on Tuesday and Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Center. The weekly Move and Shout exercise class will be held Tuesday 14 at 5 p.m. at the Monte Vista Hills Healthcare Center, 1701 Renee.
For more information contact Spencer at 208 604-3393 or stuckisk@gmail.com our visit our website at https://seimovdis.seimovdis.org.