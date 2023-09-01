Dr. David Walker

Dr. David Walker

I can remember years ago having a conversation with a parent about a child’s behavior in school and watching the mom’s face melt into discouragement as she heard about some of the choices her child had made that prompted the conversation. I discovered that the child was not only acting out at school, but was challenging boundaries at home as well. Mom felt isolated and defensive. Her husband didn’t have interest in finding positive solutions and her impression of the school was that we only told her about the negative behaviors her child exhibited. As parents we see the good in our children even when it’s outweighed by the difficulties. As parents, we can be upset by our child’s poor choices but it does not change the fact that when we look at them, we love them. Parents understand that negative choices bring about negative consequences, and while we can agree that the negative consequences are appropriate, our hearts hurt to see our children endure them.

Parents want to believe the best in their children. Often they choose to believe a version of the facts that paints their child in a better light because they desperately want that version to be true. Sometimes we believe because we hope the better version is true, and sometimes we choose to believe that better version because emotionally, we need to believe it. There are times when a parent gets so much bad news about their child that they choose to believe the child’s “side” or “excuses” even if they have doubts, because it preserves their parent's heart for a little while longer.

Dr. David Walker is a school counselor and therapist living in Cookeville, Tennessee. A former resident of Pocatello, he and his wife moved to Tennessee to be closer to family, but Pocatello is still in their hearts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.