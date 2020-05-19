Gate City Elementary having end-of-school parade
POCATELLO — Gate City Elementary is having an end-of-year parade to celebrate all that was accomplished during at-home learning. The parade will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 28. Students and their families will drive by the school as teachers and other special guests are lined up on the sidewalk. This is a great opportunity for students and teachers to say goodbye. Shantel Delonas, principal, said, “We really miss our learners and would love to see them one more time.”
The school is located at 2288 Hiskey St., and the parade will be held on Hiskey Street in front of the school. Traffic will flow from Butte Street and go north on Hiskey Street.