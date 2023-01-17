Holt Arena chairs

Chairs in Holt Arena have been replaced as part of ongoing renovations to the facility.

 John Roark/Idaho State University

POCATELLO — As Idaho State University continues its renovations to Holt Arena, the public has one more chance to purchase a piece of Holt history.

On Jan. 30, community members will have the opportunity to purchase old Holt Arena seats for $10 each. The sale will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the north Holt Arena parking lot. Availability is first-come, first-served, and chairs are sold as-is.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.