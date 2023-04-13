POCATELLO — Idaho State University is excited to announce that Bengal Nation has raised $631,953 for students and university support. ISU alumni, friends, employees, parents and students from all corners of the globe helped contribute to making ISU’s second annual Bengal Giving Day a success.
During the 1,901-minute campaign, which paid tribute to ISU's founding in 1901, the Bengal community stepped up to give directly to dozens of areas supporting students. From scholarships to student clubs, the gifts poured in, ultimately resulting in 1,710 gifts, an increase from the 1,386 from last year.
President Kevin Satterlee expressed his pride in the Bengal community, saying: “I am so proud of the incredible support we have received over these past 1,901 minutes. With your help, our students are transforming their lives.”
More than 315 of those who gave were first-time donors, and over 245 donors from the faculty and staff provided financial support.
“The level of internal support for this second-ever Bengal Giving Day showcased the pride, passion and support for students that is evidenced every day by those who work on our campuses," said Vice President of University Advancement Catherine Wooton.
The online fundraising campaign, hosted through a giving website and social media channel, was a great success. To celebrate the achievement, a gathering at the Bengal Theatre Lobby in the Pond Student Union on the Pocatello campus marked the end of Bengal Giving Day 2023.
“Seeing Bengal nation unite to support our students and our alma mater was electrifying,” said Associate Vice President of Alumni Relations Ryan Sargent. “Our success is a testament to the caliber of our alumni and supporters who boldly stepped up to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.