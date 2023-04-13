giving day

More than $600,000 was raised during the second annual Bengal Giving Day.

 Photo courtesy of ISU

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is excited to announce that Bengal Nation has raised $631,953 for students and university support. ISU alumni, friends, employees, parents and students from all corners of the globe helped contribute to making ISU’s second annual Bengal Giving Day a success.

During the 1,901-minute campaign, which paid tribute to ISU's founding in 1901, the Bengal community stepped up to give directly to dozens of areas supporting students. From scholarships to student clubs, the gifts poured in, ultimately resulting in 1,710 gifts, an increase from the 1,386 from last year.

