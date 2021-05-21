POCATELLO — The work of nearly two dozen Pocatello artists is being highlighted by the Pocatello Arts Council.
Recently, the group posted 23 works as part of its digital exhibition on the Pocatello Arts Council’s website, pocatelloartscouncil.org. The theme of the exhibition was “Off the Beaten Path,” and the chosen pieces include paintings, photos, drawings, mixed media and more.
“Thank you to everyone who participated in our first-ever call to artists,” said Mark Cooper, Pocatello Arts Council chair. “It has been exciting to see such varied artwork from our talented community.”
Established in 1991, the mission of the Pocatello Arts Council is to strengthen artistic ventures, expression and community participation throughout the city through advocacy, grants, networking and promotion, and event sponsorship.
Cutline info: A photo titled “Into the Unknown” by Emma Jonsson. The photo was one of 23 works posted as part of the Pocatello Arts Council’s digital exhibition at pocatelloartscouncil.org.