POCATELLO — The Idaho Wednesday’s Child Program is an adoption program for special needs children. Many of these children are from environments marked by abuse, neglect, abandonment or substance abuse and are now in the foster care system. While they have already faced difficult challenges in their young lives, they are ready for a permanent family who will give them a chance to learn, play and grow in a nurturing environment.
This program is ideal for those willing to provide a safe, loving environment for children who have suffered from abuse or neglect. Nearly any person or couple older than 25 that has a strong desire to provide a forever home to a child can apply to become an adoptive parent. Visit idahowednesdayschild.org for more information.
Justus is an outgoing young man with a contagious, optimistic attitude who is great at making people laugh with his practical jokes. He works really hard at staying away from negativity in his life and is really proud of the fact that he loves to help others whenever he possibly can. If he could magically have three wishes, this kindhearted boy would wish that every homeless person had a home so that they could do better in life, that every hungry child would have a full stomach and of course, that he could have his own Xbox.
Justus has a love of music, with his tastes ranging anywhere from rap to electronic dance music to country music. He tells us that he doesn’t currently play a musical instrument but is looking forward to one day learning how to play the drums. Some of his other interests that might make him a great fit for your family include theme parks, wood-working, swimming, camping, hunting and especially fishing. Justus would love to have parents who will support him in trying some new things, like joining his school’s football or wrestling team, or maybe taking up boxing. He doesn’t particularly love to watch sports unless his favorite team, the Atlanta Falcons, is playing. He hopes that his new family shares in his love of movies that are full of action, adventure or mythical creatures and that they are ready for him to become the new Monopoly champion of the family. Justus loves reading, particularly Rick Riordan books, and English is his favorite school subject. He gives his all in school and one day hopes to become a marine biologist. Always adventurous, he is currently working on learning how to cook more for himself and hopes to get skilled at making his favorite foods, which include biscuits and gravy, as well as a really good quiche.
Justus dreams of having a two-parent family with both a mom and a dad, without younger children in the home. He would prefer to stay in Idaho if possible in order to help maintain some of his important connections. Teenagers can truly make such an incredible addition to any family. Justus is anxiously waiting for just the right family to call his own, a family who can see all of the amazing qualities and the never-ending potential he possesses. If that family might be yours, we would love to receive your inquiry about Justus today.