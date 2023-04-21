H_Teewinot1972c

Harrison Hilbert on top Teewinot with the Grand Teton in the background.

 Photo courtesy of Ron Watters

POCATELLO — Alumni, past participants and friends of the outdoor program will gather on May 6 at Centennial Park, South Grant Avenue in Pocatello to celebrate more than 50 years of outdoor experiences. All are invited.

The celebration goes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the main program beginning at 4 p.m.

