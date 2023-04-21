POCATELLO — Alumni, past participants and friends of the outdoor program will gather on May 6 at Centennial Park, South Grant Avenue in Pocatello to celebrate more than 50 years of outdoor experiences. All are invited.
The celebration goes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the main program beginning at 4 p.m.
Activities include music, slide shows, a silent auction, a display of newly published outdoor books and memorial photos of those who have passed away. Grandma's Pantry Food Truck will be serving goodies throughout the day.
It's Hilbert's hope that the reunion will be filled with reminiscences, stories and lots of laughter.
In 1970 when Harrison Hilbert was hired to put together an outdoor program at Idaho State University, he had no idea where it might lead.
"This was my first big chance," Hilbert said at a recent interview, "and I didn't want to fail at it."
Fail? Quite the opposite.
"I would try things and see where they would go. If it worked, I'd try something else. The momentum just kept building."
Before Hilbert retired from the outdoor program, hundreds of students had participated. Since he left, the program has continued to flourish, but it was Hilbert's guiding hand in those early years that set the program on its successful path.
