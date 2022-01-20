Do you find it hard to make decisions? Do you delay making them, seemingly paralyzed by all the possible outcomes? How about after a decision has been made? Do you beat yourself up because of some of the byproducts that you hadn’t foreseen? Some people thrive in an atmosphere that requires lots of immediate, unexpected decisions, such as law enforcement or emergency medicine. But most of us find it difficult to make important decisions quickly.
Some decisions are straightforward and easy, while others overwhelm us with the need to take action, whether we feel competent or not. A couple of weeks ago, I watched a "Murdoch Mysteries" episode in which the character Dr. Julia Ogden had to do perform an emergency surgery that she was not experienced in on a young policeman who had been shot. During surgery, it was discovered a bullet was lodged near the spine. Removing the bullet might damage the spine, but if she did nothing, the young man would surely die. The bullet was successfully removed, but the young man appeared to be paralyzed after the surgery.
Guilt settled into the police officer who had put the young officer in the scenario where he was shot and into Dr. Ogden as she began to second-guess her surgical actions. While few of us perform surgery, we all make decisions that sometimes result in circumstances or consequences that we hadn’t intended to happen. Examples are endless, whether it’s second-guessing who you married, or the job you accepted or taking actions that are misinterpreted. Leaders, in particular, make decisions that can affect hundreds or even thousands of people, and the unexpected byproducts or misperceptions from any particular decision begin popping up like mushrooms after a spring rain.
So, what are we to do? Do we quit making another decision or just run away from a situation? No. In our story, Dr. Ogden was ready to give up surgery forever. But a second surgery was required to relieve the pressure being put on her patient’s spine, but she was afraid of failure. A senior doctor insisted she perform the procedure, with him supporting her. It was a success, and the policeman got his mobility back.
Dr. Ogden then talked to the police officer who was wallowing in self-pity and challenged him to rethink his position. She said, “While we may not be able to know the outcome of our actions, we know that there will be no outcomes without our taking action.” While we cannot predict all the possible outcomes of a decision, the alternative is to do nothing, which leaves the crippling problem unaddressed. We can never know all the outcomes that will flow from an action we take, but we know clearly that if we fail to take action, there will be no outcomes whatsoever.
That thought really struck me. Of course, we need to think through any known possible outcomes before acting. We are not just to take action because others are shouting, “Do something!” But we can’t be paralyzed by fear of failure. God can help us do the right thing, the good thing, and in a way that mitigates or diminishes negative byproducts — when possible. Seek God, and ask him to guide you in the decision and give you strength to take action.
In Proverbs 13:4 (CSB), we read of two approaches to life, “The slacker craves, yet has nothing, but the diligent is fully satisfied.” We don’t know if the slacker was just lazy or full of fear from past failures. He had strong desires for a better life but didn’t take action to meet his needs.
There were no good outcomes because there was no good action. The other person was a person of action. They both had the desire for a better life, but the diligent person put actions to his desire. The result was a better life.
We all need to be dreamers, but we also need to be doers. Conceptions are transferred into reality by wise, empowering actions. Don’t just do nothing, and don’t just do something. Do what God tells you to do. Don’t let fears of failure or unexpected byproducts prevent you from taking the action God leads you to take. We never know all the things that will flow from an action we take, but we do know that without taking action there will be no outcomes, except stagnation.
What has God been nudging you to do, that you still haven’t done? Will it ever happen, if you never take action?
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.