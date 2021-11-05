POCATELLO — The Pocatello Planning and Development Services Department is taking the Our Valley | Our Vision open house online.
During the months of September and October, the city of Pocatello slated a series of open houses to discuss Our Valley | Our Vision with residents. The events provided adults and youth with an opportunity to participate in activities that will help guide the creation of Pocatello’s comprehensive plan 2040. Although the in-person open houses have concluded, city staff have provided another opportunity for residents to participate and provide input for this citywide plan.
“The online open house will provide another opportunity for citizens who were unable to attend the in-person open houses to engage with city staff regarding their vision for Pocatello,” said Jim Anglesey, long-range senior planner. “Planning staff look forward to garnering as much input as possible from residents so that we can better aid in fulfilling the community’s shared vision for the future of Pocatello.”
Our Valley | Our Vision is engaged in a nearly two-year-long effort to create Pocatello’s comprehensive plan 2040. A comprehensive plan provides a common language to connect various city plans, policies and programs to the community's identified values for the city and residents. The last comprehensive plan for Pocatello was written in 2003 and updated in 2015.
