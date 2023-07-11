“True West,” that drama of Cain-and-Abel family dynamics and stunted masculinity plays at Old Town Actors Studio July 28 and 29 and Aug. 4, 5, 7, 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. each night. “True West” is probably Sam Shepard’s most popular play and the one in which his artistry and preoccupations with family ancestry, wounded masculinity, the old versus the new west, and art’s ideals contrasting to business necessities collide. Jack Johnson and Randy Tolman star as Austin and Lee in this drama directed by Abby Newell and stage managed by Milee Dayley.
Like most Shepard characters, everyone in the play, even the men’s mother, played by Trina Bonman has a longing for something primal, authentic. Saul, the producer (Justin Briscoe), buys Lee’s scenario because “it has the ring of truth. … Something about the real west. … Something about the land.” Lee sees something desirable in Austin’s craftsmanship, in his ability to lasso a story to the page; Austin is captivated by Lee’s descriptions of life in the desert. These uncertainties and yearnings set the men on a course of mutual destruction.
This American classic explores alternatives that might spring from the demented terrain of the California landscape. Sons of a desert-dwelling alcoholic and a suburban wanderer clash over a film script. Austin, the achiever, is working on a script he has sold to producer Saul Kimmer when Lee, a demented petty thief, drops in. He pitches his own idea for a movie to Kimmer, who then wants Austin to junk his bleak, modern love story and write Lee's trashy Western tale.
While lying on the kitchen floor, Austin tells Lee that Saul "thinks we're the same person." But the brothers look absolutely nothing alike. It would be impossible to mistake preppy Austin for disheveled Lee. Saul's mistake may not have been in the physical appearance, as it can be argued that the two brothers indeed represent one half of the creative artist. Austin is all diligence, no inspiration, while Lee is all inspiration, no diligence. Only together are they able to begin to write a screenplay. Austin by himself merely plugs away at some notes, while Lee is completely helpless at the typewriter, picking away at the keys with one finger and begging his brother for help. When the brothers begin to collaborate, however, things start to cook. The physical war between the brothers then becomes the struggle of creation. Shepard seems to be making the point that this struggle is a necessary one. Without the other, each brother is feckless and unable to create art. Together, however stormy the process might be, is the only way that they can create art.
