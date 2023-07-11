“True West,” that drama of Cain-and-Abel family dynamics and stunted masculinity plays at Old Town Actors Studio July 28 and 29 and Aug. 4, 5, 7, 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. each night. “True West” is probably Sam Shepard’s most popular play and the one in which his artistry and preoccupations with family ancestry, wounded masculinity, the old versus the new west, and art’s ideals contrasting to business necessities collide. Jack Johnson and Randy Tolman star as Austin and Lee in this drama directed by Abby Newell and stage managed by Milee Dayley.

Like most Shepard characters, everyone in the play, even the men’s mother, played by Trina Bonman has a longing for something primal, authentic. Saul, the producer (Justin Briscoe), buys Lee’s scenario because “it has the ring of truth. … Something about the real west. … Something about the land.” Lee sees something desirable in Austin’s craftsmanship, in his ability to lasso a story to the page; Austin is captivated by Lee’s descriptions of life in the desert. These uncertainties and yearnings set the men on a course of mutual destruction.

