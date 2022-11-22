POCATELLO — “Who's Holiday” plays December 3, 9, 10, 12, 16, 17 and 19 at Old Town Actors Studio. The comedy is an unofficial sequel to the Dr. Seuss Christmas book that became a beloved animated television special. Cindy Lou Who is the adorable tot who caught the Grinch in the act of stealing Christmas. Like many a child star, adulthood has not been kind to Cindy Lou.
Playwright Mathew Lombardo has Cindy Lou recalling her past as she prepares for the current Christmas. She tells us how the Grinch became a father figure in the ensuing years, taking her for ice cream and teaching her to ride a bike. But as Cindy hits 18, he reveals his sexual intentions to her and soon she discovers that she is carrying the Grinch's child. She decides to marry him, resulting in her exile from Whoville. A series of bad decisions leads her to destitution on Mt. Crumpit, to prison, and finally, to the trailer we see parked at OTAS.
Despite its Seussian form, this pitch-black twist is not recommended for children or anyone who holds precious childhood memories of the Grinch. “Who's Holiday” is powered by campy humor which becomes raunchy as the evening progresses and the liquor flows. Yet, audiences will leave the theater with a feel-good holiday message. Go to oldtownactorsstudio.net for ticket reservations to this salty, one-woman comedy, with questionable taste.
“Who’s Holiday” stars Tiffini Briscoe on weekend nights and Angeline Underwood on Monday evenings at 7:30. Sherri Dienstfrey-Swanson directs and Abby Newell stage manages. Don’t miss this wildly funny and heartfelt adults-only comedy!
