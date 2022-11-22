Angeline Underwood

POCATELLO — “Who's Holiday” plays December 3, 9, 10, 12, 16, 17 and 19 at Old Town Actors Studio. The comedy is an unofficial sequel to the Dr. Seuss Christmas book that became a beloved animated television special. Cindy Lou Who is the adorable tot who caught the Grinch in the act of stealing Christmas. Like many a child star, adulthood has not been kind to Cindy Lou.

Playwright Mathew Lombardo has Cindy Lou recalling her past as she prepares for the current Christmas. She tells us how the Grinch became a father figure in the ensuing years, taking her for ice cream and teaching her to ride a bike. But as Cindy hits 18, he reveals his sexual intentions to her and soon she discovers that she is carrying the Grinch's child. She decides to marry him, resulting in her exile from Whoville. A series of bad decisions leads her to destitution on Mt. Crumpit, to prison, and finally, to the trailer we see parked at OTAS.

