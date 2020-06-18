Osteoarthritis (OA) is the form of arthritis that can be likened to wearing the tread on your tires down after years of driving. It is quite common in the general population and people who struggle with weight are more likely to get it.
No joint is safe, but it most commonly affects the knees, hips and lower back. Treatments range from physical therapy to anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen or injection therapies, all the way up to joint replacement.
What is interesting, and the purpose of this article, is that it affects everyone a bit differently. For example, just a few weeks ago I had a patient come in with knee pain for consideration of alternative treatments to surgery. We took some standing X-rays of both knees and, after reviewing them, I asked how long his right knee had been hurting (on the C-ray his right knee was much more degenerative than his left). He paused, looked at me kind of funny and said, “Doc, it’s my left knee that hurts! My right knee is fine!”
Many doctors out there can likely concur that there are many factors involved in the pain of a joint with OA. A joint was designed to be used, but why do some people have pain while others don’t, even when it appears there should be pain?
This comes back to the multiple variables involved in all aspects of health and disease. Your gut health has influence on your joints. Your food selections can impact your joints, not just in quantities and weight gain, but certain foods in some people cause flare ups of the immune system and people have joint pain. Stress and the effects of stress hormones affect the joints. Though not recognized as a cause of OA, those with high-stress lives are known to have more medical issues and concerns, one of them being pain issues.
A holistic approach to OA involves not only looking directly at the painful joints, but the lifestyle and other concerns of those affected by it. It is more than overuse, genetics or bad luck. The approach to OA in the left knee should be more than looking at the left knee. It should be looking at that person from head to toe and approaching them in a manner that accounts for more variables than just the left knee. If you don’t, it’s simply a matter of time before the right knee, left hip, right hip, left thumb, neck and low back start to hurt.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.