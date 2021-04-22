POCATELLO — ISU's Bengal Theater is featuring the Oscar-winning movie "1917" Saturday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at the Pond Student Union.
Based on a childhood story told to director Sam Mendes by his grandfather about his World War I experiences, two British soldiers — Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake — receives seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including Blake's own brother.
Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.