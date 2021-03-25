POCATELLO — Tom Hanks stars in “News of the World” Sunday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union.
In this critically acclaimed western, a Civil War veteran travels around to communities sharing the news, but when a young girl taken hostage by the Kiowa people years earlier is recovered, he agrees to take the journey to deliver her to her aunt and uncle hundreds of miles away.
Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Face coverings will be required for entrance, and social distancing will be in effect. For the trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.