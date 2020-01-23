POCATELLO — It's Academy Award season, with the acclaimed Oscars being given out in just a couple weeks, and the Bengal Theater at Idaho State University is ramping up to feature many of the nominated films in the months to come.
Things begin this weekend with "Judy" showing on Sunday at 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Renee Zellweger stars as the iconic "Wizard of Oz" actress Judy Garland in her later years. Zellweger is the favorite to win the Best Actress Oscar for her role.
Then Best Picture, Director and Supporting Actor nominated "Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood" plays Thursday to Feb. 1 at 7 p.m., telling an alternate timeline story of a time in Hollywood's golden age where a fading television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry.
Best Documentary nominated "The Cave" will be featured on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 2), with afternoon shows at 2 and 4:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Admission is free for this poignant story from National Geographic about a group of female doctors in war-torn Syria who struggle to keep their people safe while dealing with systemic sexism and the limited resources available to them.
"Joker," nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Actor, will be shown Feb. 6 -8, starring Joaquin Phoenix in this origin story about the troubled and despotic supervillain as he tries to be successful in life while dealing with increasing mental instability.
Best Picture and Supporting Actress nominated "Jojo Rabbit" plays on Feb. 9 at 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, taking a unique look at the absurdity of racism, war and the power of love, via the lens of a young German boy being wooed into the Hitler youth during WWII, who discovers a Jewish girl hiding in the walls of his house.
"Ford v Ferrari" is the feature Feb. 16-19, nominated for Best Picture and Actor, and starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon in this historic look at the Ford company deciding to try and out-build and outrace the popular Ferrari in the ultimate race at Le Mans.
Tom Hanks is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Mr. Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" showing Feb. 23 at 4:30 and 7 p.m., taking a look at the unique relationship the public television star develops with a journalist looking to investigate his authenticity.
Best Actress nominee Cynthia Erivo stars in "Harriet" playing Feb. 24-26 at 7 p.m., telling the story of the famed underground railroad's Harriet Tubman, who led more than 70 slaves to freedom in the decade preceding the Civil War.
Other Oscar films tentatively coming to ISU and the Bengal Theater in March and April include "Bombshell," "Parasite," "Little Women," "Richard Jewell" and "1917."
Bengal Theater prices run $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more on these and other movies at Idaho State University, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.