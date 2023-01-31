POCATELLO — A free organ workshop is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1701 Bartz Way in Pocatello. The workshop is hosted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pocatello Idaho Highland Stake and the LDS Pocatello Idaho Young Single Adults Stake.

Classes are taught by Brigham Young University organ faculty and other qualified instructors. All are welcome to attend. 

