POCATELLO — Starting this Saturday, Zoo Idaho will open its gates Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Then, beginning May 1, the zoo will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This season is looking great, with many fun events and fun for everyone. One of the events schools and classrooms can sign up for is school field trips to visit the zoo. Sign up anytime for April and May, by following the link zooidaho.org/edzoocation/school-field-trips/.
Plus, two fun events are back for the 2023 Zoo Idaho season. Endangered Species Day will be May 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Ice Cream Zoofari is also back this year Aug. 12, from noon to 4 p.m. Mark your calendars for the zoo gala Wildlife Waltz June 10. To see a full list of Zoo Idaho events, follow the link zooidaho.org/events/.
Zoo Idaho hours of operation are as follows, from this Saturday through April 30, Zoo Idaho will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From May 1 through Sept. 4, Zoo Idaho will open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from Sept. 9 through Oct. 29, Zoo Idaho will return to being open only on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click the following link to find hours and ticket prices, zooidaho.org/visit/.
Established in 1932, Zoo Idaho is an indigenous species zoo home to orphaned or injured animals from the region that would have likely not survived in the wild. For more information about Zoo Idaho, visit zooidaho.org.
Zoo Idaho is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.gov, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.