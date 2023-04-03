Grizzly Bear at Zoo Idaho

A grizzly bear roams at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello.

 KYLE RILEY PHOTO

POCATELLO — Starting this Saturday, Zoo Idaho will open its gates Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Then, beginning May 1, the zoo will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This season is looking great, with many fun events and fun for everyone. One of the events schools and classrooms can sign up for is school field trips to visit the zoo. Sign up anytime for April and May, by following the link zooidaho.org/edzoocation/school-field-trips/.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.