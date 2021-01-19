AMERICAN FALLS — Idaho non-profit organization Hope and Recovery Resource Center have recently expanded its support to the American Falls community with the goal of providing aid to locals with substance abuse or mental health disorders.
The resource center, which has additional locations in Soda Springs and Pocatello, set up base at 209 Idaho Street and provides free services from cooking classes to support meetings to group activities and more.
“We basically do a one-stop shopping referral service for people that are looking for resources,” said Chris Daniels, executive director of the organization. “So, if they are looking for housing, trying to connect up with counseling, food resources, job search, we can help out with that … we have a lot of referral services getting people connected to resources in the community.”
While Hope and Recovery Resource Center has been providing assistance to the American Falls community since January 2020 at the school district’s learning center building, it wasn’t until a few months ago that they were able to find a permanent home on Idaho Street. This was done with the help of Mariana Contreras from Templo El Redentor and Selena Aguilar from the AmeriCorps VISTA program.
Both Contreras and Aguilar are also involved with assisting the center and the people who visit it.
“I love the response we’ve received from (the community),” Daniels said. “We’ve had a lot of people in the community that are interested (and) are just being supportive. They’re ready to go and here we are.”
The center’s main focus, said Daniels, is their peer-based recovery support services that allow peers at the center to become further involved in the community by leading resource center programs and activities with the help of employees.
“Basically the programs and activities and things that go on at the center are really run by the peers themselves,” he said. “We don’t do treatment. We are not clinical. We are here for building a community of support for people that have mental health and substance use issues.”
Currently, they offer all recovery meetings for people struggling with all types of issues on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6:30 pm, and on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., they hold an online women’s group meeting called Making a Stronger Woman.
Other resources they provide include activities ranging from community service to camping trips to movie nights. They even intend to open up a greenhouse on the property so people can learn how to grow vegetables for those in need.
In addition to these services, Daniels explained they hope to expand many of the resources that Pocatello offers into the American Falls location over time. These resources would include loan-a-bike programs and transportation services for people needing to attend probation meetings or appointments, and health care events, such as dental hygiene training and education.
“These kinds of similar things are what we want to get going over here as well,” he said.
They also will be providing community workshops that are designed to teach people about recovery and how to continue on a clean path after being released from treatment centers. Due to the nature of the organization, they work closely with the department of corrections, court programs and the jail to help people get back on their feet and get positively connected back into the community.
“We provide a location where they can come and be safe and not be confronted with all the stuff from their past,” he said. “That’s where recovery support comes in, and that’s what we do. We are part of the continuum of care.”
Another focus of the American Falls location is to serve the Hispanic community through several ways, one of which is by providing their informational literature in Spanish and bringing in bilingual employees so the organization can better assist those who predominately speak Spanish.
“That was one of our reasons for opening up out here because there was a lack of resources in Power County alone, but certainly for the Hispanic community,” Daniels said.
Although the center opened a few months ago, Daniels said they plan to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the spring when the weather warms up.
“It’s pretty fun,” he said. “I’ve had a really great time with Hope and Recovery, and it just keeps getting better and better.”
For anyone interested in learning more about the services that Hope and Recovery Resource Center provide, visit their Facebook page, their website at www.hopeandrecovery.net, or call 1-208-409-8850 for more information.