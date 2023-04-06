POCATELLO — The 6th Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocate program is pleased to introduce its new Executive Director, Tara Contreras. To give the community an opportunity to say hello, the program will host an open house-style meet and greet on April 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CASA office, 836 E. Center in Pocatello. Lunch will be provided.
Tara has deep roots in this community. She graduated from Pocatello High School and Idaho State University with a Bachelor of Arts in English and a minor in women’s studies. She has dedicated her career to serving vulnerable populations throughout Southeast Idaho. For 10 years she enjoyed serving families as a resources and services navigator with Health and Welfare covering the six Southeast Idaho counties. Later she went on to be a resource development specialist before leaving state employment to join the team at Southeast Idaho Council of Governments. While there she advocated for seniors, low-income populations, the disabled population and the general public to ensure all have access to and benefit from transportation to life saving opportunities such as health care, education, employment, banking, socialization and necessary shopping.
While professionally she has worked diligently advocating for vulnerable populations, her passion has always been with children. Behind the scenes, she was a licensed foster parent with the state of Idaho for over 10 years. During that time, she also taught the foster parent training course, mentored new foster parents and was in the community recruiting individuals to become foster parents.
Tara is thrilled to work alongside such dedicated people and return to her passion as an advocate for children. She began serving in her role with CASA on March 13.
