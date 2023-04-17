POCATELLO — April 25 from noon to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m., residents are invited to participate in an open house to learn more about the Downtown Pocatello historic district design standards. Both open house opportunities will be at Dude’s Public Market, 240 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
Recently, the city of Pocatello was awarded a $10,000 grant through the Certified Local Government Grant program, administered by the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office, to update the design guidelines for Pocatello’s Downtown historic district. How the new historic district design standards are crafted will be crucial to striking the right balance between preserving historic character while allowing for economic growth. The city, in collaboration with the Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission and the project consultant, Kirk Huffaker Preservation Strategies, seek to gather input regarding the preservation of the Downtown historic district.
If you cannot attend the open house, you are invited to participate in an online survey to provide feedback regarding the Downtown historic district by clicking the link, arcg.is/biiKj1. The survey will be available through May 19.
Dude’s Public Market is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.gov, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello.
