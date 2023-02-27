POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello will hold an open house to learn more about the city’s proposed comprehensive plan as part of the city’s Our Valley Our Vision engagement efforts. The open house will be held March 7 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.
After two years of significant public engagement and in-depth research, city staff is set to release the draft of Pocatello’s Comprehensive Plan 2040 for community members to review and provide feedback. The open house is a great opportunity to ask questions and get information on the new plan outside of formal hearings and meetings.
Comprehensive Plan 2040 is a 20-year plan that seeks to implement a vision for Pocatello and its people. It reflects the voice of residents and is the guiding document for shaping Pocatello’s future. The plan knits together a set of long-term, integrated, and implementable goals and strategies. The plan can be utilized as a citywide playbook that determines the city’s priorities for the next 20 years. The plan provides a common language to connect multiple city departments' plans, policies and programs with the community’s identified values.
If you cannot attend the open house, the plan is available online from today until the end of March. Click the link, pocatello.gov/compplan2040, to review the plan and provide feedback.
Marshall Public Library is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.gov, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave. in Pocatello.
