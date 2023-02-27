Our Valley Our Vision

Comprehensive Plan 2040 is a 20-year plan for Pocatello.

 Image courtesy of city of Pocatello

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello will hold an open house to learn more about the city’s proposed comprehensive plan as part of the city’s Our Valley Our Vision engagement efforts. The open house will be held March 7 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.

After two years of significant public engagement and in-depth research, city staff is set to release the draft of Pocatello’s Comprehensive Plan 2040 for community members to review and provide feedback. The open house is a great opportunity to ask questions and get information on the new plan outside of formal hearings and meetings.

