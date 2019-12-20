POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello will be bidding adieu to two City Council members.
The public is invited to an open house Jan. 2 at 4 p.m. in honor of Council President Jim Johnston and Councilwoman Beena Mannan. Johnston was appointed to the Council by Mayor Brian Blad in July 2011 to fill the term when Seat #1 was vacated by Ron Frasure. He was elected in 2011 and reelected in 2015. Meanwhile, Beena Mannan was appointed by Mayor Blad in May 2018 to fill the term when Seat #2 was vacated by Steve Brown.
“I have enjoyed serving the citizens of Pocatello, and the past eight years have been a great experience for me,” Johnston said. “The discussions between the City Council and Mayor Brian Blad have been invigorating and positive. Thank you to the city employees who have made my job easier and who are deeply dedicated to seeing the best results for the city are achieved.”
“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Pocatello,” Mannan said. “This has been one of the best experiences of my life, and it was a pleasure to work with the city’s employees. I’m excited about the future of Pocatello.”
“Council President Johnston and Councilwoman Mannan are going to be missed,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “Both of them are great people, and I appreciate the leadership they have shown while on the Council. They are positive about Pocatello, and they are leaving the city better because of their efforts.”
Following his time on the Council, Johnston says he plans to continue to be involved in the community and working full-time in his real estate career. Meanwhile, Mannan will be completing her master’s degree at Idaho State Unversity, spending time with her family and focusing on her non-profit work with the JRM Foundation.
Light refreshments will be served at the open house.
The swearing-in of newly elected Council members Chris Stevens and Claudia Ortega, as well as reelected Council member Roger Bray will be held at the Jan. 2 regularly scheduled City Council meeting. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three (3) days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, Idaho.