POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello is hosting an open house for outgoing council President Heidi Adamson.
The public is invited to City Hall Jan. 6 at 3:30 p.m. to say goodbye and best wishes. Adamson was appointed to council seat No. 4 by Mayor Brian Blad in August 2016 when Craig Cooper resigned. She was elected to a full four-year term in 2017.
“During my time on the City Council, I’ve met so many wonderful people,” said Adamson. “It has been a pleasure to get to know them. I will always cherish the opportunity I’ve had to learn so much about our city and interact with different members of our community, including our outstanding city employees.”
“Heidi has worked tirelessly these past five years on behalf of our community and the city’s employees,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “She’s been a true leader who is willing to listen and collaborate in order to make the best possible decisions for Pocatello. She’s going to be missed at the city, but I know her work on behalf of Pocatello’s future will continue.”
Story continues below video
Light refreshments will be served.
As COVID-19 social distancing guidelines are in place, space is limited and citizens are encouraged to come and go from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Masks/face coverings are required in city facilities.
The swearing-in of newly elected council member Josh Mansfield, as well as reelected council members Rick Cheatum and Linda Leeuwrik and Mayor Brian Blad, will be held at the Jan. 6 regularly scheduled City Council meeting. This meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us; 208-234-6163 or 5815 South 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.