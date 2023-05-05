POCATELLO — With the encouragement and support of the mayor and City Council, the city of Pocatello Water Department will hold its 29th annual open house during National Drinking Water Week, May 8 through May 11. The event will be held at the Water Operations Facility located at 1889 North Arthur. Open house hours are Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Wednesday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Representatives from Water Pollution Control, Sanitation, Science and Environmental, and the Bannock County Landfill will join the Water Department staff to help bring awareness to our community. The main focus is educating our youth about the importance of water and the environment. This great event has proven to provide valuable information to all citizens and is a learning experience they can use throughout their life.
Employees have constructed displays that demonstrate the following themes:
— Water quality.
— Aquifer protection.
— Water conservation
— Stormwater.
— Wastewater treatment.
— Reuse and recycling.
Refreshments and reading material are provided to the attendees with the help of Idaho Water Awareness Week and local businesses. Over the last 29 years, there has been great support from our community, with approximately 59,500 children and adults in attendance. This program has won the American Water Works Association Pacific Northwest competition in water education and the 2008 Association of Idaho Cities - City Achievement Award.
