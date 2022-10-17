Open enrollment for health insurance in Idaho began Oct. 15. Idahoans can enroll in 2023 medical and dental coverage through Your Health Idaho, the state’s health insurance exchange. For the first time ever, Idahoans will be able to apply for a tax credit and health insurance on the same application and find out if they qualify within minutes. The new technology is designed to improve Idahoan’s health insurance shopping experience.

With the addition of three new insurance carriers, Your Health Idaho will offer 141 medical and 21 dental plans during this open enrollment period. St. Luke’s Health Plan, Moda Health Plan and The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America will debut plans on-exchange this year, giving Idahoans more health insurance choices than ever before. All counties will have at least four insurance carriers to choose from; most will have six to eight.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.