BANNOCK COUNTY — With cooler temperatures and increased moisture, fire officials have decided to lift the open burn ban today. The current burn ban has been in place since June 20 for most of Bannock County, including Downey, Arimo, Lava, Pocatello Valley, Chubbuck, Pocatello and North Bannock Fire District.
“We want to express our sincere appreciation to the citizens of Bannock County for adhering to the burn ban that was in place. Through coordinated efforts we were able to prevent any major wildfires from starting despite the extremely dry conditions,” said Pocatello Fire Department Fire Marshall Nick Christensen.
Story continues below video
Please remember that open burning still requires approval and often times a permit from the local fire department to burn. If you are interested in doing an open burn, please contact your local fire department to ensure you meet the necessary requirements.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.