POCATELLO — Starting Saturday, a ban on certain types of fires will be in place for all of Bannock County: Inkom, Arimo, Downey, McCammon, Lava, Pocatello Valley, Chubbuck, Pocatello and North Bannock Fire District. Many fire officials from the municipalities and fire districts throughout Bannock County worked together to create a unified burn ban to reduce the risk of wildfires.
“The wet spring has increased light fuels in our area. These light fuels can increase fire danger and fast fire growth as it dries out. We appreciate people being cautious in using fire and complying with the burn ban,” said Pocatello Fire Marshall Nick Christensen.
No open burning or fireworks are allowed within the Wildland-Urban Interface Areas of Bannock County because of anticipated fire danger. Commercial gas fire pits and appliances designed for food prep, such as gas grills and charcoal briquettes, are exempted from the ban when used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
Campfires and recreational fires are allowed in developed campgrounds and private residences, provided they comply with the following limitations:
— Contained within a pit or ring.
— Prohibited from exceeding 3 feet in diameter and flame height.
— A 25-foot distance from structures or ignitable objects.
— Screened to eliminate airborne embers.
Exception: No campfires or recreational fires will be allowed in the high wildland fire hazard areas in the Johnny Creek and Pocatello Creek areas of Pocatello. A map of these areas can be found at https://www.pocatello.gov/189/Fire.
The ban will remain in place until Oct. 1 or until conditions allow the ban to be lifted.
Residents with questions about the burn ban or fireworks are encouraged to contact the Pocatello Fire Department at 208-234-6201.
