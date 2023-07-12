FireBurnBan2023

The burn ban begins Saturday and runs until Oct. 1 or until conditions allow the ban to be lifted.

 Image courtesy of city of Pocatello

POCATELLO — Starting Saturday, a ban on certain types of fires will be in place for all of Bannock County: Inkom, Arimo, Downey, McCammon, Lava, Pocatello Valley, Chubbuck, Pocatello and North Bannock Fire District. Many fire officials from the municipalities and fire districts throughout Bannock County worked together to create a unified burn ban to reduce the risk of wildfires.

“The wet spring has increased light fuels in our area. These light fuels can increase fire danger and fast fire growth as it dries out. We appreciate people being cautious in using fire and complying with the burn ban,” said Pocatello Fire Marshall Nick Christensen.

