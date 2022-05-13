POCATELLO — Have you ever wanted to go glamping at the zoo? Or have dinner with 10 of your friends in a treehouse? Or have a spa day with poly light, red light and lip treatment? Well, now you can.
The silent auction is filled with unique items and experiences from local businesses as well as unique packages for Zoo Idaho experiences that are not available anywhere else.
— Treehouse dinner — Ten guests will enjoy dinner and dessert after hours on the upper deck of the zoo.
— Zoo Idaho overnight glamping experience — Eight guests will experience an all-inclusive night to remember (tents, dinner, breakfast and much more included).
— Pocatello romance package — Dinner at Texas Roadhouse, tickets to a Westside Players Show, wine glasses (two), $100 towards a stay at Black Swan Inn and more ($220 value).
— Gold’s Gym package — Complimentary red light treatment, poly light treatment, oxygen treatment, cocoon wellness pro pod treatment, infrared lip treatment, tanning and more.
— Original artwork by a local artist.
— Shed from our Rocky Mountain elk mounted on a piece of wood shaped into the state of Idaho.
Treehouse dinner and glamping experience only available at Wildlife Waltz.
We’ll start the night with live music by Idaho State University musicians during our happy hour with hors d’ oeuvres. Then enjoy a full dinner with salad and dessert provided by the catering chef at The Sand Trap (stuffed mushrooms, chipotle artichoke dip, thai meatballs, basil chicken and rice, salad and assorted homemade dessert). A full no-host bar will be available.
Phoenix from Star 98 radio will MC the event and keep the party going all night long — well, until 9:30 p.m. when the zoo animals kick the humans out of the park.
After happy hour, the talented DJ Kelly Martinez will be playing some hot jams throughout the night.
So, come join us at 3101 Ave. of the Chiefs (across from the Animal Shelter) Saturday from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
All proceeds from this event will benefit zoo developments, including exhibit updates and expansions, education programs, guest amenities and conservation projects.
For the first time ever, Zoo Idaho is offering 15% off tickets to the event. Simply enter the promo code "Athena" at the top of the ticket page by clicking “enter promo code.”