POCATELLO — Kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year for Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 will begin online starting Friday. To register online, parents may visit www.sd25.us and click on the "kindergarten registration" button located on the district homepage. To complete the registration process, parents should take their child to their neighborhood school on March 30 between 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to finalize paperwork and complete a kindergarten screener.

Children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023, are eligible to register for kindergarten. Required materials for registration include the child’s certified birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residence.

