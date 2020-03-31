The United Way of Southeastern Idaho, along with various community partners (Pocatello Fire Department, JustServe, Area Agency on Aging, Life Inc., North Bannock Fire District and Southeastern Idaho Public Health), have created an online resource guide to help citizens find area resources to meet their needs for essential services. This guide is designed to help area residents locate essential services, such as utility payment assistance, food services and much more.
During this challenging time, more and more people need to self-isolate for many different reasons. They could be part of a high-risk population (over the age of 60 or have underlying health conditions) or maybe they have returned from an area where there have been confirmed cases of community spread. Self-isolation can make it difficult for anyone to get their essentials, but it becomes a larger problem for those without a network of family and friends that can help.
“Unfortunately, not everyone has somebody to turn to, and we hope our online resource guide can help bridge the gap and connect members of our community to the valuable resources they need,” said Kevin Bailey, CEO of the United Way of Southeast Idaho.
The full resource guide can be found at unitedwaysei.org/resources-southeastern-idaho.
For more information about COVID-19 visit siphidaho.org, call our hotline at 208-234-5875 or watch Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Facebook Live every Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.