Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship as secured $10,000, as well as an additional $5,000 matching grant from the UUFP (Unitarian Universalist Funding Program) to establish a community ministry in Pocatello and the surrounding region.
Ongoing efforts spearheaded by our minister, the Rev. Jenny Peek, include partnering with people of historically marginalized identities both to learn and to amplify messages of equity and justice through community grassroots movements, nonprofit organizations and collaborative event planning. In support of these goals, PUUF has relocated to 426 W. Lewis St. in downtown Pocatello and is creating a welcoming space there for people of all paths, religious or non-religious.
Presentations and opportunities are available for all who seek inclusive dialogue and improvement of how we communicate, work and live as neighbors committed to building beloved community without walls. This is intrinsic to PUUF’s values and principles, and its ongoing commitment since 1955 as your progressive spiritual home of Southeast Idaho.
Prime Time Auctions has graciously agreed to run the online auction as a way to reach our goal for the matching grant. Bidding has begun on dozens of valuable items ranging from household articles, furniture, outdoor, books, décor and much more.
Items can be viewed at the Pine Ridge Mall on March 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and bidding ends on March 6 between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Winning bids need to pick up or pay for shipment of item. To bid or for more information, visit primetimeauctions.com or email Jim Mariani at jsm22553@yahoo.com.