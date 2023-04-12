AARP Idaho is pleased to welcome Oneida County into the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. Oneida County is the first county in Idaho to join the network. Other participants in Idaho are all cities including Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Malad, Cascade and Preston.

As a member of the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, Oneida County has now committed to identifying the challenges of its aging population and the policies and programmatic solutions that can improve the quality of life for people of all ages in the community. This process is in collaboration with residents, communities and stakeholders.

