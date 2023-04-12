AARP Idaho is pleased to welcome Oneida County into the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. Oneida County is the first county in Idaho to join the network. Other participants in Idaho are all cities including Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Malad, Cascade and Preston.
As a member of the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, Oneida County has now committed to identifying the challenges of its aging population and the policies and programmatic solutions that can improve the quality of life for people of all ages in the community. This process is in collaboration with residents, communities and stakeholders.
By enrolling in the AARP network, the county will gain access to national and global research, community networks, planning models and best practices to improve livability for all ages and abilities.
"We are delighted that Oneida County has joined the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. Residents of Southeast Idaho will benefit from this commitment,” said AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel. “An Age-Friendly Community is wonderful for people of all ages and abilities; it provides a great place for individuals to grow up and grow old in."
“Oneida County is excited to partner with the city of Malad and AARP Idaho in identifying how to improve the quality of life for our aging population,” said Bill Lewis, chairman of the board of commissioners. “A great percentage of our county's population is over the age of 60. With the help of AARP, we are working to identify the challenges associated with our aging population and the solutions that will improve the quality of life for everyone in our county.”
This initiative helps participating communities become even better places to live by adopting such features as walkable streets, increased housing and transportation options, improved access to services and opportunities for residents to participate in community activities.
Well-designed, livable communities promote health and sustain economic growth while continuing to make residents of all ages happier and healthier.
