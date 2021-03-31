POCATELLO — A proclamation from Mayor Brian Blad is on the agenda for today's Pocatello City Council meeting.
The edict will set Wednesday through April 9 as "National Community Development Week" and urges “all citizens to support community development throughout the year.” The proclamation will be read by councilmember Claudia Ortega. It was requested by the city of Pocatello Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee and accepted by Stephanie Heaton.
Today's meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Citizens can watch a stream of the proceedings at streaming.pocatello.us or on Sparklight (formerly CableOne) cable channel 56.