Growing up on the eastern slope of the Rocky Mountains just outside Boulder, Colorado, I had unlimited access to one of the best “feel good” things you could do.
It had nothing to do with smoking anything, for any of you whose brain just connected us hippies and Boulder in the 1970s. It was all the waterfalls up Boulder Canyon. I would sit for hours next to a waterfall and read or just relax, not knowing at the time why it made me feel so good and at peace.
I thought I was just communing with nature, and that was certainly part of it, but it was also the negative ions being created as the water dashed against the rocks. Ion particles are tasteless, odorless and invisible; hence, I did not know they were there.
Negative ions are created when sunlight, radiation or moving air and water break apart air molecules. Studies have shown that negative ions can help alleviate depression and anxiety and boost the immune system. They have also been shown to support the nervous system and collagen production — the perfect anti-aging product.
Negative ions can also be found in electrical discharges from a lightning strike (why most of us love thunderstorms — from the safety of our homes). Negative ions can also be found in dense forest areas, near mountains and as part of the normal growth process for numerous plants.
Nature-produced negative ions are certainly the best out there, but there are ways to get the health benefits of negative ions in your home. Manmade negative ion producers include ionizers, water fountains and burning beeswax candles.
I would encourage everyone to take advantage of these amazing particles and all their health benefits. Get outside this spring and go hiking by a river or through one of our many heavily wooded areas that surround us. Get an ionizer for your home or burn beeswax while reading a book or relaxing with friends.
Nature truly is the best physician, so take advantage of the free service!
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.