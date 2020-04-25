An interesting, albeit unexpected, side effect of the gluten-free movement is starting to become more apparent. A little story behind it first, if I may and, yes, I'm aware it's very anecdotal evidence.
In my type of practice, I run several toxicity tests on patients for a variety of reasons, including heavy metals. I noted a trend years ago in the physique artists I worked with: a number of them had very high arsenic levels in their systems. After some research and digging, I found a correlation between their arsenic levels and the amount of rice they ate.
As physique artists, they limited grains, flour-based foods, barley, and wheat. Rice is a primary staple in many people's diets, but contains large amounts of arsenic. This includes rice cereal, rice milk, rice flour, and rice pasta. Rice has higher arsenic levels than other grains because it's grown in water.
Arsenic is released into the environment through fertilizers and pesticides and is then absorbed by the rice. I bring this up because this week alone I had three patients on whom we did toxicity tests and found they had elevated/high arsenic levels. They had one commonality: they were all gluten-free and had been for some time.
Their primary staple since they don’t do wheat products? Rice products. Unknown to them is the fact that many gluten free products use rice flour or rice syrup as replacements for the wheat. High levels of toxic heavy metals have been shown to be related to cardiovascular disease, type II diabetes, neurological problems, and a few different cancers.
Kids are at much greater risk than adults, so you parents with children on gluten-free diets, keep reading. If you have chosen to live a gluten-free lifestyle, you should limit your amount of rice, especially brown rice as it has more arsenic than white rice, and you should also limit the amount of gluten-free products you buy.
If you do like rice, use more water to cook it (6 to 1 ratio rather than the traditional 2 to 1, water to rice). Look for and utilize alternative flours such as almond and coconut flours when baking.
Millet is a great alternative to rice as it has a similar look and texture. Quinoa is another low arsenic grain that is high in protein and a great substitute.
The most important fact I hope you take home from this short article is the fact that no one single health effort or action, in and of itself, is of much benefit unless you view the big picture of health and then apply it.
