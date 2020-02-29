It's becoming more and more difficult to determine the validity of supposed scientific evidence, as the almighty dollar truly seems to have taken over.
Is there such a thing as a non-biased, non-money-driven study anymore? Repeatedly, in the medical literature, scientific journals, etc. we are seeing these reported scientists having ties to industry, commercialism, and money-making endeavors that most certainly bias the outcomes of their studies.
If someone tells you otherwise, they're lying. We are easily biased by whatever enlarges our bankroll. No one is above that simple human trait. Although that is not actually the subject of my short article today, I thought it would be a good introduction for what I do want to talk about: should you eat red meat?
In the Feb. 4, 2020, edition of the Journal of the American Medical Association, JAMA, there was an article in the Medical News and Perspectives section written by a Rita Rubin MA, entitled Backlash Over Meat Dietary Recommendations Raises Questions About Corporate Ties to Nutrition Scientists.
This article discussed a recent study that was reported in the Annals of Internal Medicine showing that the evidence linking red meat consumption with cardiovascular disease and cancer is too weak to recommend that adults eat less red meat. Bias is obvious on both sides, as this reporter correctly described in the article.
Whoever pays you is whose opinion you will address, profess, and even find in your "blinded and controlled study," because human bias cannot be removed from any scientific endeavor. Whether you should eat red meat or not is the wrong question.
The question you should ask is “what are you doing the rest of the time when you're not eating red meat, or you are eating red meat?” It is very apparent that certain lifestyle options/decisions put you at greater risk for heart disease and cancer. Albeit inappropriate, it is not correct to put blame on any one or two personal choices. It is a big picture equation.
You may eat red meat seven days a week, but if you also sleep a good seven hours every night, exercise every day, sit in your sauna three times a week to break a good sweat, and meditate daily to help with stress, I highly doubt the red meat is going to, in and of itself, cause heart disease and cancer.
Other than smoking or getting hit by a truck, it would be very difficult to place blame on one lifestyle factor/decision that causes all your woes. It's a big picture equation.
So in summary, be very cautious of anything you read, as there is likely money behind it these days. If you decide to eat red meat, make sure the rest of your lifestyle choices are good ones. If you decide not to eat red meat, make sure the rest of your lifestyle choices are good ones.
Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at http://drwilley.com.