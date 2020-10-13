POCATELLO — Old Town Actors Studio proudly presents "Knock 'Em Dead," Oct. 30, 31, Nov. 2, 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. Knock ‘Em Dead is a love letter to Vaudeville comedy, improvisational comedy and quite honestly all things silly. "Knock ‘Em Dead" is a hodgepodge of vaudeville acts, improv games and whatever the night has in store. It is Halloween season, so don’t be surprised if there are a few wicked surprises as well.
Doing theater in the time of COVID-19 has its challenges, but Old Town Actors Studio and the cast are working hard to create a safe environment for all who attend. Masks will be mandatory, along with social distancing. An online viewing option is also in the works. The goal is to bring merriment but to also keep our community safe.
The Knock ‘Em Dead gang invites you all to come to laugh and dance the night away with them.
ABOUT THE CREATORS:
Josh Hurley and Tracy Mull have worked together doing comedy for 16 years. They met each other in 2005 at Idaho State University Theater Department. They also founded and played with the local improv group, The Comedy Project. After college, they both went on to live in New York City where they studied at Upright Citizens Brigade, performed with National Comedy Theater NY, ComedySportz NYC and The People’s Improv Theater House Teams. They have played, taught and worked all over the tri-state area and beyond with different theater companies, along with producing their own shows.
Josh is originally from Pocatello and received an acting/directing degree from ISU. In 2008 he moved to New York City, where he spends his time acting, improvising and audiobook narrating. When not performing, he enjoys doing other things like watching TV and eating.
Tracy was born and raised in Arco, Idaho and has a bachelor's degree in theater from ISU. Most recently she has been working with BeerProv on a cruise ship, which sails through the Caribbean. When she’s not on the ship, she spends time with her family in McCammon, Idaho watching TV and eating.
During this time, they are excited to be back home in Idaho to continue to share the laughter and joy with family, friends and now you. They’re thrilled and grateful that OTAS has given them the opportunity to bring some whimsy and giggly distraction during this time of uncertainty.
They’re also over the moon to be working with their talented friends from the Comedy Project — Ted Bonman, Adam Gribas, Brandt Hurley, Justin Briscoe — and the wonderful team at Old Town Actor’s Studio.
They’ve always tried to follow the fun, and it has led them to create "Knock ‘Em Dead." They hope you’ll join them on this journey, and, more importantly, that it leaves everyone rolling in their graves — er — aisles. For further information and to get your tickets, please go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.