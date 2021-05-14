POCATELLO — Old Town Actors Studio is proud to announce a puppet workshop in the summer for children, teens and young at heart adults led by Tracy Mull. Ms. Mull is sharing her talents and expertise by creating and teaching a wacky and wonderful workshop revolving around puppetry. Her degree is in theatre, and she has made her livelihood as an improvisation performer and theatre artist for the past 10 years.
Mull states: “I love puppets. ... If you’re like me, my inner child is awakened anytime I encounter a puppet. It’s funny how some button eyes can sometimes see into our souls and a flapping foam mouth can tell us so much. The absurdity, playfulness and innocence of an inanimate object conveying the human condition is a magical experience I hope to foster. As a creator and performer, my mission is to equip children and fellow kid-at-heart-adults the inspiration, tools and permission to explore the world of puppeteering.”
The Old Town Actors Studio is the locale for the Saturdays, June 5, 12 and 19, workshops. Middle school student workshops are 10 to 11:30 a.m., high school student workshops are noon to 1:30 p.m. and adult workshops are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Participants will be able to construct a “little piece of their extended imagination.” Those registered for the workshop will be provided supplies and guidance to build their own hand puppet. They will also receive direction on the puppeteering basics of focus, expression and articulation.
Ms. Mull explains that “puppeteering provides individuals with many avenues of self-expression. From construction to performance, there is no denying the power of the magic of puppets. Being able to make a creature out of basic craft supplies, like a sock and some googly eyes. This workshop will aim to remind the artists that there is inspiration and opportunity all around them. Puppets also allow individuals a great vehicle to explore performance, especially for those who are too shy or have no desire to be on stage as themselves.”
The charge for the workshop is $40 per student. In return, each student will receive materials, direction and instruction. The walkaway is each participant receives their very own puppet and an online showcase. The showcase would consist of each contributor doing a little scene and recording them to be shared on Facebook.
To register, send your name, age, email address, phone number, what muppet do you identify with the most and payment to OTAS, P.O. Box 4144, Pocatello, ID 83205.
For further information, call 208-478-6886 and leave a message, or go to our Old Town Actors Studio Facebook page.