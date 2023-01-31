CHUBBUCK — Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk winner "The Last Five Years" was named one of TIME Magazine's 10 best shows of 2001. The musical's longevity owes much to its regional popularity, Off-Broadway revivals and a film adaptation starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. Starting Friday, Old Town Actors Studio and the Palace Theatre bring “The Last Five Years” to Idaho, starring Jenna Davies, Ben Donahoo, Malia Kerr and Jack Johnson.
Sherri Dienstfrey-Swanson directs, Angela Johnson musically directs, and Abby Newell stage manages this emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.
“The Last Five Years” is a simple story about a singular event: the failed marriage between Cathy and Jamie. She is a young, aspiring but unaccomplished actress, and he is a young, highly successful first novelist. As the play progresses, their respective timelines converge, cross and once again careen in opposite directions, leaving Cathy at the conception of the five-year partnership and Jamie at its foreshadowed conclusion as the lights fade. Chronicling the trials and tribulations of a relationship from two perspectives, backward as well as forward — sounds a little disorienting but the musical works because the story remains emotionally resonant and encourages the audience to rethink old ideas from fresh new angles.
Don’t miss this thought-provoking and emotionally charged musical, presented at 7 p.m. Feb. 3, 4, 6, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 18 at the Palace Theatre, 158 East Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck. To purchase tickets, call 208 238-8001 or go to palacetheatrearts.com/lastfiveyears. Dinner shows are available, as well as show-only tickets.
