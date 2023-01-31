CHUBBUCK — Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk winner "The Last Five Years" was named one of TIME Magazine's 10 best shows of 2001. The musical's longevity owes much to its regional popularity, Off-Broadway revivals and a film adaptation starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. Starting Friday, Old Town Actors Studio and the Palace Theatre bring “The Last Five Years” to Idaho, starring Jenna Davies, Ben Donahoo, Malia Kerr and Jack Johnson.

Sherri Dienstfrey-Swanson directs, Angela Johnson musically directs, and Abby Newell stage manages this emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.