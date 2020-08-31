POCATELLO — "The Light in the Library" by Kevin Stone brings literature to life in a play format. Gabby (Mylee Martin) suspects something is going on in the library at night, so she enlists the help of her best friend, Paige (Ezza Bella Navarro), to do some sleuthing. Together they hide in the library after it closes and discover that it’s haunted by a ghost (Avery Johnson) who leads them to a book containing a cryptic poem.
As Paige and Gabby decipher the poem, they find clues that allow them to bring fictional characters to life, starting with Jim Hawkins (Kevin Wilson) from "Treasure Island." Jim helps them summon even more characters from other books, and soon, the library is overrun with fictional characters — Humpty Dumpty (Nicole Bissel), the Mad Hatter (Tracy Mull), Alice in Wonderland (Meredith Wilson), Anne of Green Gables (Camryn Robinson), the Queen of Hearts (Melissa Mathews) and others played by Lincoln Matthews, Hannah Christensen, Madison Thorne, Amelia Bradley, Catherine Auger, Leonard Shumacker and John Grayson.
Things are definitely out of hand, but they take a turn for the worse when Long John Silver (Bart Nawotniak) is inadvertently brought to life. The pirate sets out on a thieving spree, and he’s not afraid to use his saber to get what he wants. It’s up to Paige, Gabby and Jim to defeat the pirate and return the characters to their stories before the library reopens. All that’s necessary for a happy ending is courage, ingenuity, one more character brought to life and the understanding of the librarian (Angela Johnson).
The family-friendly production marks the reopening of Old Town Actors Studio, with COVID-19 guards in place. Sherri Dienstfrey-Swanson directs, Bob Swanson designs and Trina Bonman costumes this delightful production. The hour-long show runs September 11, 12, 14, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. There are two additional matinee presentations at 1 p.m. on both Saturdays.
For further information call 208-478-6886. Tickets for "The Light in the Library" may be purchased online by going to oldtownactorsstudio.net.