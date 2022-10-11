Old Town Actor’s Studio proudly presents "Knock ‘Em Dead: A Spooktacular Comedy Variety Show" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 28 and 29 and Nov 4 and 5.
"Knock ‘Em Dead" is created by Josh Hurley and Tracy Mull and revolves around two Vaudevillian skeletons (Ted Bonman and Tracy Mull) that rise from the dead, awakened by the Full Moon (Brandt Hurley), to do the impossible — an impromptu variety comedy show. They’ll make it up on the plot but they better hurry because they only have tonight to make you drop dead with laughter.
“Putting the FUN back in funeral. Bury funny!” — Mourning News
“A Spit Take on your Grave! Tomb many laughs.” — Daily Boos
“Really lifted my spirits.” — Ghost Register
“Knock ‘Em Dead” is a love letter to Vaudeville comedy, improvisational comedy, and all things silly. “Knock ‘Em Dead” is a hodgepodge of vaudeville acts, improv games, and whatever the night has in store. It is Halloween season, so don’t be surprised if there are a few wicked surprises as well. The “Knock ‘Em Dead” gang invites you all to come laugh and dance the night away with them. This is their second time doing the show. Their debut happened back in 2020 at OTAS.
Josh Hurley and Tracy Mull have worked together doing comedy for 17 years. They met each other in 2005 at Idaho State University Theater Department. They also founded and played with the local improv group, The Comedy Project. After college, they both went on to live in NYC where they studied at Upright Citizens Brigade, performed with National Comedy Theater NY, ComedySportz NYC, and The People’s Improv Theater (The PIT) House Teams. They have played, taught and worked all over the Tri-state area and beyond with different theater companies, along with producing their own shows.
Josh is originally from Pocatello and received an acting/directing degree from ISU. In 2008, he moved to NYC, where he spends his time acting, improvising, and audiobook narrating. When not performing, he enjoys doing other things like watching tv and eating.
Tracy was born and raised in Arco and has a BS in Theater from ISU. Most recently she has been working with local theaters in Pocatello and is grateful to be the newest member added to the OTAS Board. Tracy returned to Pocatello back in 2020 after she was sent home from working on a Caribbean cruise ship due to the pandemic. She loves spending time with her family in McCammon, Idaho watching tv and eating.
They are excited to bring this show back to continue to share the laughter and joy with family, friends, and now you. They are over the moon to be working with their talented friends from the Comedy Project; Ted Bonman, Adam Gribas, Brandt Hurley and the wonderful team at Old Town Actor’s Studio.
They’ve always tried to follow the fun and it has led them to create “Knock ‘Em Dead.” They hope you’ll join them on this journey, and more importantly, that it leaves everyone rolling in their graves — er — aisles.
