Ted Bonman and Tracy Mull

Ted Bonman and Tracy Mull star in the Old Town Actor’s Studio production of "Knock ‘Em Dead."

 Photo courtesy of Old Town Actor’s Studio

Old Town Actor’s Studio proudly presents "Knock ‘Em Dead: A Spooktacular Comedy Variety Show" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 28 and 29 and Nov 4 and 5.

"Knock ‘Em Dead" is created by Josh Hurley and Tracy Mull and revolves around two Vaudevillian skeletons (Ted Bonman and Tracy Mull) that rise from the dead, awakened by the Full Moon (Brandt Hurley), to do the impossible — an impromptu variety comedy show. They’ll make it up on the plot but they better hurry because they only have tonight to make you drop dead with laughter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.