POCATELLO — David Mamet’s "Boston Marriage" is a 1999 play that concerns two women at the turn of the 20th century who are in a "Boston marriage," a relationship between two women that may involve both physical and emotional intimacy. After widespread belief that Mamet could only write for men, the playwright released this play, which centers exclusively on women. Featured in the cast are Madison Guthrie, Gabrielle Joan and Tracy Mull. They are directed by Eric Suess and stage managed by Misty Trevino.
The play is delivered through quick, witty Victorian-era dialogue, mixed with double entendres and vernacular expressions, to explore the relationship between the two women and their maid. Through humor and nuance, the play explores the negotiation, conflict, compromise and reconciliation that arise in their relationship.
"Boston Marriage" is one of the few plays written by a male playwright that exclusively includes lesbian characters. The plot does not include the common stereotypes of women being married to a man, financially dependent on their husbands and spending most of their time taking care of their children.
The characters found are refined; they hang out in drawing rooms. And believe it or not, they talk as pretty as anyone out of Oscar Wilde even though David Mamet, the man who gave the world the sweaty, macho bumblers and backstabbers of "American Buffalo," "Glengarry Glen Ross" and "Speed-the-Plow," is the author. Indeed, many believe "Boston Marriage" is his nose-thumbing response to critics who claim he doesn't give his female characters the time of day. Here, however, the play's three inhabitants are not only all women but, in the case of two of them, women who have no use for men, except economically.
Do not miss this tantalizing and thought-provoking production playing this Friday and Saturday and then on Feb. 3, 4, 6, 10 and 11 at Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main, Suite G in Pocatello. All shows begin at at 7:30 p.m.
