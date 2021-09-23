Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — The Zoo Idaho Zoological Society is hosting their annual OktoBEARfest on Oct. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Zoo Idaho, 2900 S. 2nd Ave. in Pocatello. Guests must be aged 21 or older and present a valid ID. This event involves beer tasting throughout the zoo, a raffle, music and food. Proceeds go to Zoo Idaho’s Zoological Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Zoo Idaho.
Zoo Idaho Zoological Society’s mission is to promote community involvement and financial support to benefit the mission, long-range design, expansion and accreditation of Zoo Idaho.
In 2016, the former Pocatello Zoo — also known as the Ross Park Zoo — officially became Zoo Idaho. The name reflects the zoo’s identity as an indigenous species zoo, which houses numerous orphaned or injured animals from the region who could not have survived in the wild. Zoo Idaho is truly a zoo for the animals of Idaho.
Proceeds benefit Zoo Idaho, with the Society helping to provide awareness, new animal exhibits, rehab of the paths/current features, education, a new zoo entrance, etc.
Throughout the evening, you’ll enjoy:
— Beer tastings from your keepsake beer mug (while supplies last).
— Animal encounters.
— Angel's Tacos (food available for purchase).
— The great feeling of knowing your ticket purchase has helped save and improve the lives of our Idaho indigenous animals.
— A look at Zoo Idaho’s master plan, so you can see how much your support is needed and how it will be used to improve the lodgings of our residents and the experiences of our guests.
We’ve got a lot to do, with big plans already underway. As this is a fundraiser, we feel we can tell you that running this zoo is expensive, and necessary improvements for the animals and guests are not easily funded. We, as the ZIZS, understand that a large part of our role as zoo support is fundraising. Please, be generous in your support so that Zoo Idaho can not only remain a haven for so many rescue animals but so that it can become a remarkable landmark of our community known for its amazing exhibits, education and conservation.
OktoBEARfest is an adult event. Guests must be at least 21 years old and present a valid photo ID to enter. No babies or children are allowed.
Cash and credit cards accepted.
OktoBEARfest will be held rain, snow or shine.
Tickets available soon $25 for non-members and $20 for members.
