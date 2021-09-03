I don’t know what it was about my youth that gave me the conviction that the world was either black or white and everything had to fit into one of those categories, but that was my experience. I saw the world in two stark distinctions. Music was good or bad. Activities were fun or boring. Politicians were Republicans or Democrats. Athletes were awesome or awful. I grew up in a state with two rival college football teams. In the fall, the question was whether you were a Clemson or Carolina fan. One or the other. If someone was a Georgia fan, we looked at them like they had two heads. Most importantly it seemed to me that on every topic the world broke down along this one line: right or wrong. Boy was I wrong.
Right off the bat I should be clear about something. I do believe that there is absolute truth in the world. Who in the world would want to live in a world where there wasn’t? Like Brene Brown says, “I don’t trust a theologian who dismisses the beauty of science or a scientist who doesn’t believe in the power of mystery.” My intention here is to make the case that our compulsion to force everything into an absolute category is mentally and emotionally unhealthy.
I can tell you from experience that this is a hard way to live. If your worldview is black or white, eventually there will be mental and emotional strains that will need attention in order for you to be healthy. One of the reasons why it’s hard is that this kind of thinking immediately creates divisions among people. People seem to be with you or against you. People agree with you or disagree with you. People are good or bad. Such a worldview can lead to isolation, which is possibly the slipperiest slope to depression. It can also lead to paranoia, a sure sign of mental strain. When you see the world in absolute right or wrong terms it can also create a sense of self-righteousness. Self-righteous people generally don’t have many friends, and while they believe this is everyone else’s fault, it’s still a lonely place to be.
Age and experience can turn a person’s hair gray. The wonderful thing about age and experience is that it often brings wisdom and perspective. I like to think that my former black and white worldview has yielded to the gray of age and experience, giving way to wisdom and perspective that are making me a healthier person.
I now see that the world is not all black and white. Perhaps there’s more gray in it than anything else. While that used to be a thought that scared me, today it gives me comfort. Wise people use the term, “agree to disagree.” That means that good people can see opposing sides of an issue and still be friends.
An adversarial approach to relationships based on beliefs and ideas will eventually wear you down emotionally. I do realize that embracing the gray is easier said than done. Perhaps one of the most difficult aspects of the process is that it requires genuine prioritization. Soul searching to determine what you really value most. For instance, a father and his grown son might disagree on a political issue. Rather than every Sunday afternoon be ruined, embracing the gray might mean these two deciding to prioritize their relationship. They might decide that it’s better to be right with each other than right in an argument.
Life has taught me to appreciate people for their built in value as human beings. Are there issues that I am passionate about and would appreciate the opportunity to persuade people on? Sure, but here’s the thing. I’ve never been persuaded to think differently on an issue by someone who was a jerk to me. If you want to be persuasive, the context of a relationship is the framework for persuasion. But I would make the case for backing up even another step. Having a relationship with another human being is a valuable thing in and of itself. Mentally and emotionally healthy people have relationships that exist purely for the joy of it, even if they see the world differently.
Here’s another perspective that may help. I don’t want you to feel like admitting the existence of gray in the world means there aren’t absolute truths you can stand on. Embracing the gray doesn’t mean that there is no truth. It doesn’t mean that you need to admit the thing you believe deeply in isn’t true. It means that you can find truth in a beautiful range of places and people. Truth speaks to the needs of humans at varying depths. For instance, it’s true that making a budget will help you be more financially responsible. That’s a truth which speaks to the level of your financial health. A deeper truth, one that speaks to heart and mental health, is that finding good in people and situations is worth the effort. So embracing the gray means showing yourself and others a little grace. It means being right in a relationship instead of having to be right in an argument. It means admitting that different perspectives can have positive attributes which can be celebrated. Allow yourself to relax and find some peace in the fact that goodness is not an “all or nothing” arrangement.
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.