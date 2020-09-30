In memory of the late Chadwick Boseman, Oscar winner "Black Panther" will be shown this Friday at 7 and 9:45 p.m., with shows Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. The Marvel Hero T'Challa, heir to the hidden but advanced kingdom of Wakanda, must step forward to lead his people into a new future and must confront a challenger from his country's past. (Rated PG-13) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
Free screenings of Oscar nominated "RBG," honoring the life and work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will play this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, telling the story of the oldest U.S. Supreme Court Justice who had a storied career fighting for equal rights. The film takes the journey through her work as an attorney, her life with her husband and her tenure on the highest court of the land. Kenneth Turan of the L.A. Times wrote about the film, "I can't think of a dramatic film on screen right now that will make you feel this good, and that's a fact," while IndieWire called it "a fist-pumping, crowd-pleasing documentary." All are welcome to attend. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/rbg.
Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper star in Oscar winner "Silver Linings Playbook" on Friday, October 9, at 7 and 9:45 p.m. After a stint in a mental institution, a former teacher moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife, but things get more challenging when he meets a mysterious girl with problems of her own. (Rated R) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
Oscar winner, "Inside Out" is the feature on Saturday, October 10, at 4 and 7 p.m. After young Riley is uprooted from her Midwest life and moved to San Francisco, her emotions - Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness - conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house, and school. (Rated PG) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
Oscar winner "Little Women" will be shown on Sunday, October 11, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Set in the years after the Civil War, and based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, four sisters navigate their way through to adulthood, relationships and careers. while dealing with the mores of the time. (Rated PG) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/little.
"The Way Back," starring Ben Affleck, plays on Friday, October 16, at 7 and 9:45 p.m., with Saturday shows at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Jack Cunningham was a high school basketball phenom who walked away from the game, forfeiting his future. Years later, when he reluctantly accepts a coaching job at his alma mater, he may get one last shot at redemption, but he must struggle with the skeletons in his closet. (Rated R) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
Sundance Film Festival winner "The Fight" will be featured on Sunday, October 18, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This acclaimed documentary takes an inside look at the legal battles that lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union are facing during the current Presidential administration. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/fight.
Getting into the Halloween spirit, "The Addams Family" will be shown on Friday, October 23, at 7 and 9:45 p.m., with Saturday shows at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. The eccentrically macabre family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday Addams' friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families. (Rated PG) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
And Oscar winner "1917" is the feature on Sunday, October 25, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. During World War I, two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades. (Rated R) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/1917.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.