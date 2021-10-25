POCATELLO — Congratulations to Tilly Lamb, a pre-K learner attending the Lincoln Early Childhood Center, and Josh Orr, an eighth-grade learner attending Alameda Middle School, who were chosen as the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 October C.A.K.E. award recipients. C.A.K.E. stands for character, attitude, kindness and encouragement.
Tilly was nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Natalie Jones. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Jones wrote: “This is my second year as Tilly’s teacher, and she continues to impress me every day. She consistently shows kindness, empathy and leadership to her peers throughout the school day. She is always willing to lend a helping hand to her teachers and classmates. She consistently demonstrates good friendship skills, sharing and inviting others to play with her, and not getting upset with friends who are still learning these skills. Tilly will take a friend by the hand and help them, offer toys or offer a smile to those who need one. She models outstanding character traits to her peers. She demonstrates a positive attitude and is ready to learn, try new things and persists when things are tough.”
Josh was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Jodi Diaz. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Diaz wrote: “Josh is the definition of a leader. He is always doing the right thing, even when he thinks no one is watching. Learning the class warmup in PE came easy for Josh. While we were going through the steps slowly to help everyone learn, Josh took it upon himself to take a kid who was struggling with the coordination of the movements and help him one-on-one. He saw someone who needed some help and encouragement, and he jumped right in to help, without anyone having to ask him to because that is the kind of student Josh is. I do not know a single person in the school who does not like Josh. He is kind to everyone and makes sure everyone is having fun in PE and feels included. I do not think I have ever seen Josh without a smile. He knows how to have fun and not take things too seriously. He is fun to be around.”
Tilly and Josh were recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Oct. 19. McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names. Tilly and Josh were also recognized among their peers in their class with a special treat.
PCSD 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize students who show great character. The Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from the school district, from October through May. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher who has observed the nominee’s behavior and are approved by the school’s principal.