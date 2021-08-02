POCATELLO — There will be relighting the historic Oasis and 210 Club neon signs at First Friday Art Walk on Friday at 9 p.m., 304 N. Main St. This is very exciting for Historic Downtown Pocatello. Since we relit the Chief Theatre Neon Sign on Nov. 29, 2013, we have seen 20 historic signs come back to life.

Pocatello and its citizens can be proud of this historic preservation project. There isn’t another city in the country that we know of that has accomplished more than we have here. None of this would have been possible without the support and involvement of the city of Pocatello, Relight the Night, building owners and the entire community. This historic preservation at its best.

Please join us for this exciting event, and take the time to see all our historic signs throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello.