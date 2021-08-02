Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
POCATELLO — There will be relighting the historic Oasis and 210 Club neon signs at First Friday Art Walk on Friday at 9 p.m., 304 N. Main St. This is very exciting for Historic Downtown Pocatello. Since we relit the Chief Theatre Neon Sign on Nov. 29, 2013, we have seen 20 historic signs come back to life.
Pocatello and its citizens can be proud of this historic preservation project. There isn’t another city in the country that we know of that has accomplished more than we have here. None of this would have been possible without the support and involvement of the city of Pocatello, Relight the Night, building owners and the entire community. This historic preservation at its best.
Story continues below video
Please join us for this exciting event, and take the time to see all our historic signs throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.