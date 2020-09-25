Do you experience tightness in your neck and shoulders, pain in your lower back, bottom and down your leg, tight hips and your legs don’t seem as strong as they used to? Do you feel groggy at the end of the day and bloated? If so, you may be suffering from Numbum. Numbum is an affliction burdening countless Americans and others around the globe. If you indeed have Numbum, you also may be experiencing a lack of NEATness.
Before you get too concerned, especially if you have one or more of the symptoms above, there is a cure. Stand up!
Numbum is a term I coined after experiencing it for the first time. I recently accepted a new job that involves much sitting. Having been a personal trainer and Pilates instructor for years, you may wonder how I will adapt. It will be an adjustment going from very active to not quite as active. Last Tuesday was the first time I had sat for such a long time in over 10 years, not counting travel time in cars and airplanes. By mid-afternoon, my bum was actually numb — thus coining the word “Numbum.”
To alleviate my Numbum and fulfill my need to move and be outdoors, I wake early and go for my walk along with Pilates on my lunch break. Additionally, I now have a standing desk, which will improve my NEATness.
NEAT is not in all caps to emphasize how neat I am because I am definitely not super neat, but is an acronym for Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis. Thermogenesis is the generation of heat directly affecting your metabolism. With “NE” in NEAT meaning non-exercise, you may wonder how any heat can be generated. Non-exercise is defined as any movement that is not exercise-related, such as standing, grocery shopping or washing dishes. In other words, doing your everyday stuff where movement is required will burn calories and fat. For example, a 145-pound person can expect to burn approximately 100 calories while sitting at work, however, standing while working could burn about 175 calories. The extra 75 calories may not seem like a lot, but over one year your thermogenesis could generate more than 18,000 calories and about five pounds of weight lost. You would have to run 5 mph for 30 minutes 60 times over the year to burn the same amount of calories. That is what is so neat about NEAT. (Statistics from “Verywell Fit”)
Back to Numbum. The average person in the U.S. sits about 12 hours per day, which includes sitting at a desk, watching TV, driving, etc. An article published by the Mayo Clinic states that sitting for long periods of time is related to a number of health concerns, which may include obesity, increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist and abnormal cholesterol levels and may also increase the risk of death from cardiovascular disease and cancer.
What to do? You have countless opportunities to move. Kick start your day with a walk, swim, bike ride — whatever you like and will do. If it is necessary to sit for long periods of time, get up and move every 30 minutes. Stand while on the phone or meeting with co-workers, park a long way from the office and try a standing desk or stacking books on a high table to raise your computer monitor. And don’t skip your lunch break! Take the time for a walk or some other light exercise, preferably outside in the fresh air. When sitting, move in your chair by marching your legs, raising and lowering your arms or just fidgeting, for which I excel. At the end of the day, go for a short walk or straighten up your living room.
Numbum can be hazardous to your health, yet simple to avoid. Any type of movement throughout the day is all it takes and after a while, you even may become a NEAT freak.
Sherrie Hebert is a certified personal trainer and certified Pilates mat and equipment instructor coaching and training at Performance Pilates. You may contact her at 208-317-5685 or sherriehebert@gmail.com for all health and wellness needs.